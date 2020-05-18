The First-Year Experience

All incoming first-year students will need to enroll in a THRIVE seminar, a course that assists the first-year class in getting to know the community, their peers, and themselves while also helping build their personal tool kits for success with academic, communal, and social resources and strategies. Through THRIVE, Bryn Mawr students are better connected to campus staff, upperclassmen students, and the resources that they will need throughout their Bryn Mawr careers.

Students who are the first in their families to go to college are eligible to fulfill this requirement through specific courses focused on FGLI themes: