FGLI Voices

We are always looking for student, faculty, and staff writers and contributors!
This section will be a space for FGLI students, faculty, and staff to share their FGLI experiences and advice to others. We hope to digitally capture these narratives and journeys to highlight various FGLI strengths. Some examples include, but are not limited to:
- your story!
- student/faculty/staff profiles
- mental health/self-care, how you spend your free time
- studying abroad photos and experiences!
- any cool, helpful events you went to on or off-campus
- your favorite classes or departments
- the advice you wished you had known earlier and want to provide to others
- how you used x,y,z resource on or off-campus that was beneficial
- interesting summer internships or experiences
- representing your favorite club, volunteering experiences, work-study position, or other work that you do on campus
- sharing information about programs and opportunities that might be helpful for others