Events

FGLI Workshops

In 2019, FGLI Friday workshops were created to help provide additional resources on specific topics that FGLI students have expressed interest in participating in. Past examples have included:

  • Faculty and Staff Sharing their Stories
  • Completing FAFSA/CSS Profile Workshops
  • Crunch Time: Preparing for Finals

Continue to look out for more similar workshops in the future.

1vyG Conferences

Since 2019, BMC has provided funding for students to participate in the 1vyG Conference, a three-day program allowing FGLI students from various colleges to come together to share experiences, build their network, and receive mentorship advice from professionals.