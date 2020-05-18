FGLI Workshops

In 2019, FGLI Friday workshops were created to help provide additional resources on specific topics that FGLI students have expressed interest in participating in. Past examples have included:

Faculty and Staff Sharing their Stories

Completing FAFSA/CSS Profile Workshops

Crunch Time: Preparing for Finals

Continue to look out for more similar workshops in the future.

1vyG Conferences

Since 2019, BMC has provided funding for students to participate in the 1vyG Conference, a three-day program allowing FGLI students from various colleges to come together to share experiences, build their network, and receive mentorship advice from professionals.