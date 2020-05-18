About Breaking Barriers

The FGLI program grew out of Breaking Barriers, which was created in Fall 2017 by Yeidaly Mejia ’19 and Alex Berndt ’19 to support first-generation students at Bryn Mawr College. This important initiative at the college draws upon the Pensby Fellowship and Praxis coursework. Each year, first-generation students can apply to participate in the mentorship program and be connected with a faculty or staff mentor. Breaking Barriers also holds several discussion groups and community bonding events throughout the year for students to share and build their first-gen experiences. The program aims to provide support, resources, community, and career guidance to its participants.
Past Breaking Barriers coordinators:
- 2019-2020: Guan Hua Li ‘20 and Sarah Rose Santiago ‘22
- 2018-2019: Yeidaly Mejia ‘19 and Aldercy Lam ‘19