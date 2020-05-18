Summer 2020 Opportunities

While summer 2020 may look very different from most summers, there are still opportunities available to continue building career and professional development skills.
- Career and Civic Engagement’s Summer Scoop Newsletter: consistently check your emails throughout the summer for opportunities to build your skills and knowledge, connect with organizations and alums, and to access your resources.
- Continue to browse the Career Center’s website to learn about opportunities.
- Handshake: consistently check Handshake for events regarding relevant topics of interest, such as:
- Informative webinars
- Employer or company information sessions
- Aesop Academy Summer Intensives
- Professional Readiness
- Data Analytics
- LITS’ Co-Sponsored Summer Intensives
- Visual Design and Digital Making
- Working with Data
- Introduction to Web Design and Development
- Fundamentals of Project Management
- Schedule an appointment with career counselors
- Mawrter Connect: Connect with alums virtually for guidance and support
- Haverford’s Summer Skills Accelerator: a curated collection of free, non-credit seminars, workshops, and self-guided learning opportunities designed and led by Haverford alumni, staff, and friends of the College. Check the linked webpage for a list of self-guided resources and Handshake for events available to Bi-Co students.
More Opportunities:
- Summer Research Opportunity: Telling Perry House Histories Oral History Project: Seeking students to conduct oral histories of BMC community members who lived in or had connections to Perry House. Paid position; training provided. Must be available June-August. Questions? jshawdalla@brynmawr.edu
- Global Bryn Mawr Student Fellowship Summer 2020 Application:
The Global Bryn Mawr Student Fellowship for Summer 2020 is now available. Questions: bember@brynmawr.edu.
- Summer Digital Scholarship Project Assistant Position:
Welcoming applications for paid, six-week, part-time summer position as a Digital Scholarship Project Assistant for a public-facing project related to the use of color and paint on ancient sculpture.
- Continue checking the Daily Digest for updates.
- If on-campus, check the student employment portal for available summer jobs.