Summer 2020 Opportunities

Leave a reply

While summer 2020 may look very different from most summers, there are still opportunities available to continue building career and professional development skills.

  • Career and Civic Engagement’s Summer Scoop Newsletter: consistently check your emails throughout the summer for opportunities to build your skills and knowledge, connect with organizations and alums, and to access your resources.
  • Continue to browse the Career Center’s website to learn about opportunities.

  • Handshake: consistently check Handshake for events regarding relevant topics of interest, such as:
    • Informative webinars
    • Employer or company information sessions
    • Aesop Academy Summer Intensives
      • Professional Readiness
      • Data Analytics
    • LITS’ Co-Sponsored Summer Intensives
      • Visual Design and Digital Making
      • Working with Data
      • Introduction to Web Design and Development
      • Fundamentals of Project Management
    • Schedule an appointment with career counselors

infographic from Career Center

  • Mawrter Connect: Connect with alums virtually for guidance and support
  • Haverford’s Summer Skills Accelerator: a curated collection of free, non-credit seminars, workshops, and self-guided learning opportunities designed and led by Haverford alumni, staff, and friends of the College. Check the linked webpage for a list of self-guided resources and Handshake for events available to Bi-Co students.

More Opportunities:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *