List of Additional Outside Resources

Here is a list of additional resources that touch upon FGLI themes, leadership, career and professional development, or general academic support. All credit goes to the existing organizations and people listed below who have created this work to make it possible for others to utilize and learn from.
FGLI Themed:
- Dr. Eve Hudson’s The First-Gen Lounge Podcast (from 2020 IvyG Cornell Conference)
- “Podcast highlighting experiences of first-gens. In our sessions, you’ll get practical strategies for navigating adulthood, defining success, embracing values, being happier, boosting productivity, managing relationships, improving wellbeing, understanding purpose, and simply living a fulfilled life. From entrepreneurship, mentorship, career and graduate school advice, finances, networking, adversity, disappointment, and fear, to being of service and changing the world around you —we chat about it all!”
- Rise First (from 2020 IvyG Cornell Conference)
- online community for first-gen achievement with a variety of resources such as a blog and a holistic roadmap chart for each year of college
- EdMobilizer (from 2019 IvyG Princeton Conference)
- sponsor for the 1vyG conference and has videos and articles about FGLI experiences
- Calm Clarity (recommended by Bi-Co FGLI alums)
- Due Quach, previously a FGLI student, talks about mental health and using neuroscience and wisdom for other FGLI audiences. She also has started the Collective Success Network Program for first-gen students attending Philadelphia colleges.
- “Limbo: Blue-Collar Roots, White-Collar Dreams“ by Alfred Lubrano (recommended by Bi-Co FGLI alum)
Leadership and Career and Professional Development:
- Forte Foundation (From BMC’s Career and Civic Engagement Center)
- Had a 6 week “Don’t Quarantine Your Career” webinar series providing advice, which you can watch available on their YouTube page.
- Sign up as a member to access other resources.
- Selena Rezvani‘s Website (Speaker from BMC’s Career and Civic Engagement Center’s “Humanities at Work” Program Intensive)
- Some of her books include: “Pushback” and “The Next Generation of Women Leaders”
- She also has online LinkedIn Learning courses about leadership (which is accessible via BMC’s LinkedIn Learning Subscription)
- “Springboard: Launching Your Personal Search for Success” by G. Richard Shell (from BMC Career and Civic Engagement from Summer Funding Program)
Academic Resources:
- “Guidebook for Studying and Learning in STEM” by Dawn A. Tamarkin, Ph.D., Mary A. Moriarty, Ed.D., and Vanessa A. Hill, M.S.
- Haverford’s Office of Academic Resources
- Haverford’s FGLI Program
- Haverford’s Center for Career and Professional Advising
- Haverford’s Summer Skills Accelerator has a “Self Guided Offerings” section at the bottom of their webpage with more links to other resources to explore individually.
- Remember the Strengthsfinder test you had to take during your first semester? Here is another link from Cappfinity about strengths.