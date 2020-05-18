List of Additional Outside Resources

Here is a list of additional resources that touch upon FGLI themes, leadership, career and professional development, or general academic support. All credit goes to the existing organizations and people listed below who have created this work to make it possible for others to utilize and learn from.

FGLI Themed:

Dr. Eve Hudson’s The First-Gen Lounge Podcast (from 2020 IvyG Cornell Conference) “Podcast highlighting experiences of first-gens. In our sessions, you’ll get practical strategies for navigating adulthood, defining success, embracing values, being happier, boosting productivity, managing relationships, improving wellbeing, understanding purpose, and simply living a fulfilled life. From entrepreneurship, mentorship, career and graduate school advice, finances, networking, adversity, disappointment, and fear, to being of service and changing the world around you —we chat about it all!”

(from 2020 IvyG Cornell Conference) Rise First online community for first-gen achievement with a variety of resources such as a blog and a holistic roadmap chart for each year of college

EdMobilizer sponsor for the 1vyG conference and has videos and articles about FGLI experiences

Calm Clarity Due Quach, previously a FGLI student, talks about mental health and using neuroscience and wisdom for other FGLI audiences. She also has started the Collective Success Network Program for first-gen students attending Philadelphia colleges.

Limbo: Blue-Collar Roots, White-Collar Dreams“ by Alfred Lubrano (recommended by Bi-Co FGLI alum)

Leadership and Career and Professional Development:

Academic Resources: