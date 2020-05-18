General Guide to Finding Work Study Positions

For students who have work-study as part of their financial package or are trying to earn some income while in college, there are plenty of options available at BMC that you can explore to see which one best fits your schedule, goals, or desires. There is no one-size-fits-all! Furthermore, positions are usually open to all student years from sophomore to seniors, so don’t knock out a particular job in mind just because it might be your last year at BMC. Below are four general example methods to find work-study positions:

1) By using the Bryn Mawr Student Employment Portal.

Consistently check the student employment website from time to time, especially around the summer and from January to March, where most of the postings from a variety of departments will appear. Simply click on the job position you’re interested in, and you will see a description and application form to fill out directly from the website! Some of the popular departments include LITS (Library and Technology Services), where there are a variety of different positions, as shown here. Other popular positions include working in the mailroom, bookstore, gymnasium, conference desk, and more. For certain positions such as admissions tour guides and career peers, the job position will still appear on the student employment portal, but you may have to follow a different set of instructions (such as filling out a separate application via Wufoo Form rather than directly through the portal).



2) Then, there are positions that have application processes a little bit different from the Student Employment Portal. Information about these positions such as being a THRIVE mentor or Dorm Leadership Team member (Hall Advisor, Peer Mentor, Community Diversity Assistant, Activities and Orientation Assistant, and more) could be found here, in the Daily Digest, or on flyers across campus during a certain time of the semester because these positions will be advertised and have information sessions. Other opportunities such as becoming a dining hall supervisor, teacher’s assistant, or homework grader will vary in the application process where students will receive such opportunities through particular listservs (such as from already working in the dining hall), major/minor departmental listservs (looking to hire TAs), the Daily Digest (for some language TAs), or simply asking a professor in person to learn what the departmental specific hiring process is. A good piece of advice is also to ask upperclassmen what they’re doing on campus or speak to professors to learn more about departmental opportunities to see if you come across any positions you might be interested in applying for later.

3) Community-Based Work-Study Off-Campus

Bryn Mawr has a community-based work-study program only for students who qualify for federal work-study funding. Students will work at an off-campus non-profit organization for 8-12 hours a week and receive 100% transportation reimbursement. This might be a good option for students who have time in their schedules to travel, want to gain more experience off-campus, or find a position that really interests them off-campus.



4) Individual Jobs Off-Campus