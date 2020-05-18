List of General Academic Resources

Academic and Student Support Services:
- A variety of handouts available at the academic support website and resources page.
- Meet with Rachel Heiser for a personalized appointment.
Library Support:
- Librarians for every subject
- Research Guide and databases via TriPod
- Zotero Workshops several times a year each semester to assist with citations.
Peer Support:
- Peer mentors in each dorm offering office hours and meetings. Follow their blog here.
- Peer tutors available in a variety of introductory courses to provide one-on-one tutoring.
- The Writing Center for feedback with essay writing process and public speaking.
- The Quantitative Center for support in STEM courses.