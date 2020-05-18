Completing Financial Aid Applications

It’s that time of the year again when all domestic students are required to submit a FAFSA and/or CSS Profile each year if they desire to receive financial aid again next year. (International students do not need to file again after submitting it once). The deadline for returning students is usually April 15.

For students who may be feeling stressed out about completing the financial aid process or may have more complicated circumstances, Emilie Leather (the assistant director of Financial Aid and a member of our FGLI Steering Committee) recommends every student with any questions to reach to their assigned financial aid counselor, which you can search for based on the letter of your last name. Feel free to walk to the Benham Gateway Campus during counselor walk-in hours or email your counselor to set up an appointment for further questions. They’ll be more than happy to assist you!

As always, students are recommended to fill out the applications as early as possible so that there is sufficient time to complete things and resolve any potential conflicts before the deadline. Some of the best times to get started on the applications might be during winter or spring break when you have more free time from your heavy schoolwork. Being proactive and planning ahead can help minimize future potential stress. It is also a great way to check one more thing off your busy list!

More technical information can be found on the Financial Aid website. The office has also compiled a list of useful videos that can guide one towards each step of the process.

On November 15, 2019, we had a FGLI Friday workshop, where Emilie Leather from the Financial Aid Office joined us to provide useful guidance while students worked on their financial aid applications. She also provided some useful materials, which are attached below.

Templates with highlighted areas on where to find information regarding W2 form and Tax Return Form when needing input these numbers to put into your application form.

W2 and Income Tax Example Template

Financial Aid, Benham-Gateway Building

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

610-526-5245

finaid@brynmawr.edu

Counselor Walk-In Hours:

Mondays: 2-4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursdays: 2-4 p.m.